Baltimore PD Spy Planes Unconstitutional, 4th Circ. Rules

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has ruled that a controversial Baltimore Police aerial surveillance program is unconstitutional and akin to "attaching an ankle monitor to every person in the city," and that accessing the data constitutes a warrantless search. In its 32-page en banc opinion, the court found that U.S. Supreme Court precedent establishing the privacy of historical cell location data also applies to the recordings collected by the Baltimore PD's aerial surveillance project — reversing a district court decision on the grounds that the court fundamentally misunderstood the program's capabilities. The opinion, penned by Chief Judge Roger Gregory, found that data collected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS