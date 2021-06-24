Steptoe Adds Ex-SEC Official Amid Partner Hiring Spree

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A former deputy director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's trading and markets division is returning to the private sector as a partner at Steptoe & Johnson LLP, the latest in a string of partner hires the firm has made this month, according to an announcement Thursday. Lizzie Baird joins Steptoe & Johnson's Washington, D.C., office after three years in a senior role in the SEC division charged with regulating major securities market participants. She also has more than three decades of experience working in areas related to the financial markets, both as a fixed income bond trader on Wall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS