5th Circ. Says Dallas Man Must Pay DA's Atty Fee In Site Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday axed a Texas political consultant's challenge of almost $45,000 in attorney fees and court costs that he was ordered to pay to Dallas County District Attorney John C. Creuzot for allegedly buying website domains in Creuzot's name without his permission. In a per curiam unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit tossed Alvin Green's appeal for lack of jurisdiction, finding that Green launched his appeal challenging the attorney fee award before a Northern District of Texas judge had entered a judgment specifying the amount of fees he owed. The three-page opinion states that Green,...

