Florida Powerhouse: Akerman

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- In a year when the nation experienced adversity on multiple fronts, Akerman LLP showed why it has been a near-perennial selection as one of Law360's Florida Powerhouses, maintaining a high level of performance while also taking on those challenges headfirst to benefit its clients and the community. As Akerman's CEO and Chairman Scott Meyers put it, the firm's members "came together to meet the moment." In addition to compiling notable achievements across a variety of practice areas, the firm also devoted significant resources and energy into developing an online Coronavirus Resource Center and establishing the Akerman Racial Justice Initiative to address...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS