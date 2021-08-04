Florida Powerhouse: Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- From innovative Opportunity Zone investment projects that inject new life into communities to a $950 million bond deal for a train to Orlando, Greenberg Traurig LLP's work this past year has left a mark on Florida and showed why it continues to be one of the most dominant firms in the Sunshine State. The firm, one of the largest in Florida with 370 attorneys in six offices, was selected as one of Law360's Florida Powerhouses for the fifth time, showing just how influential the global firm with Miami roots is in the state. It's the only firm from Miami that has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS