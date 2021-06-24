New Chair Opens FTC Doors, Revisits Section 5 Powers

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan appears to have made her first public-facing change since taking the top job last week, announcing Thursday that the FTC's five members will start holding open meetings, the first of its kind for the agency. The FTC will open its doors on July 1 in "the first of a series of monthly meetings that will open the work of the commission to the public," it said. The commission has traditionally voted and debated out of public view, often leaving commissioner statements as the only glimpse behind the scenes. Thursday's announcement listed four items on the...

