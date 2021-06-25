Idaho Hydroelectric Co. Hit With River Pollution Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Northwest hydroelectric power company is illegally discharging oils, greases and other pollutants into the Snake River, environmentalists said in a new lawsuit. Snake River Waterkeeper said in its complaint, filed Thursday in Idaho federal court, that Idaho Power Co. should be ordered to stop its discharges until it obtains a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. Buck Ryan, executive director of Snake River Waterkeeper, said Idaho Power has repeatedly violated the Clean Water Act by discharging oil through turbines in the Brownlee Dam into the Lower Snake River without permit coverage. "We look forward to a resolution that compels cessation...

