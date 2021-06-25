Pension Trustees Get New Rules On Tackling Climate Risk

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 12:00 PM BST) -- Trustees of pension schemes in Britain will have a duty to consider risks linked to the warming climate and will have to disclose these risks publicly under new regulations, the government has said. The Department for Work and Pensions said that new rules coming into force in October will require trustees to analyze how their funds contribute to environmental damage. Trustees will also have to make regular public disclosures about the greenhouse gas emissions generated by their funds, the government said. "Climate change risks are financial risks," the government said on Thursday. "Trustees have a legal duty to consider matters which...

