BoE Directs Euroclear To Act On Review After IT Outage

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 12:34 PM BST) -- The Bank of England has announced that it has taken supervisory action against Euroclear over a weekend-long IT shutdown that hit its settlement system in 2020, causing disruption to the U.K. markets. The central bank said it has issued a direction under the Banking Act 2009 that requires Euroclear UK & Ireland Ltd. to implement recommendations from an independent review into the "serious and disruptive" outage last September. The BoE said it had stopped short of enforcement action. The BoE is also forcing the Brussels-based settlements business to appoint a so-called skilled person to assess how it implements the recommendations, under the Financial...

