ECB To Take Over Supervision Of Large Investment Firms

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 4:25 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank said on Friday that it will take over supervision of the largest investment firms from national regulators under a new law as it seeks to improve its approach to risk in the capital markets and to protect investors. The central bank for the eurozone told large investment companies that they must apply for a banking license and will be subject to its banking supervision regime. The ECB is set to supervise so-called systemic companies in the sector — those that hold total assets above €30 billion ($36 billion) — under the Investment Firm Directive and the accompanying regulation....

