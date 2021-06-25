Denmark Charges Danske Bank With Market Abuse Violations

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 2:38 PM BST) -- Denmark's prosecutor for economic crime has preliminarily charged Danske Bank with two violations of the European Union's market abuse rules for allegedly allowing customers to trade with themselves to artificially inflate trading figures, the bank said Friday. The Danish State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime believes Danske Bank A/S inadequately monitored transactions in financial instruments. The prosecutor also preliminary charged Denmark's biggest lender with market manipulation through "self-matching trades," Danske Bank said. The alleged actions are in violation of the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The state prosecutor declined to comment on Friday. The charges come after the Danish Financial...

