6 Firms Guide $820M Akumin, Alliance Healthcare Tie-up

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Outpatient radiology treatment company Akumin Inc. said Friday it plans to acquire fellow oncology care provider Alliance Healthcare Systems from Chinese investment fund Tahoe Investment Group in an $820 million transaction led by six firms. The deal, guided by Stikeman Elliott, McDermott Will & Emery, Ropes & Gray, Osler Hoskin & Harcourt, Sidley Austin and McCarthy Tétrault, would create an oncology treatment giant providing services to more than 1,000 hospitals and health care networks across 46 states upon closing at the end of the third quarter of this year. "The acquisition of Alliance is transformative in a changing health care ecosystem that...

