4 More Firms Join Associate Raises Frenzy

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Jenner & Block LLP, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP and trial boutique Reid Collins & Tsai LLP are among the wave of law firms to recently raise U.S. associates' salaries. Herbert Smith, an international firm with a U.S. office in New York, is matching the scale first adopted by Davis Polk Wardwell LLP, the firm told Law360 on Friday, with first-year associates earning $202,500 and senior associates taking in $365,000. Jenner & Block is also matching the Davis Polk scale, though associates beyond the class of 2014 are set to receive info on salary increases separately....

