Grammys, Ex-CEO Who Said Atty Harassed Her Reach Deal

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 1:03 PM EDT) -- The organization behind the Grammy Awards agreed to resolve its former chief executive officer's allegations that she was fired for complaining about sexual harassment by a former Greenberg Traurig partner who now works for Barnes & Thornburg, staving off arbitration hearings set for next month. The Recording Academy and Deborah Dugan announced the settlement late Thursday, saying in a joint statement they had "agreed to resolve their differences and to keep the terms of their agreement private." Dugan was placed on administrative leave days ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards, and she claimed the move was retaliation for her December 2019...

