NJ Attorneys Urged To Avoid Paying For Client Referrals

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Garden State lawyers must steer away from paying for client referrals or risk being in violation of state ethics rules, two New Jersey ethics panels have determined after learning that a marketing company is telling attorneys it can connect them with potential clients who contend they were harmed by various products. While attorneys may pay for a lead, they must differentiate and not pay for what amounts to a referral, according to Monday's joint opinion by the Committee on Attorney Advertising and the Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics. To explain the nuance between the two terms, the committees noted that in...

