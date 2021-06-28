Kazmarek Promotes 2 Attys, Snags Ex-Troutman Pepper Atty

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Environmental and energy law firm Kazmarek Mowrey Cloud Laseter LLP has strengthened the partnership ranks in its Atlanta office, elevating two attorneys and bringing on a former longtime Troutman Pepper partner, who has advised clients on handling retail and pharmaceutical hazardous waste. The firm announced Friday that it had promoted two of its attorneys, Jennifer Simon and Shelly Jacobs Ellerhorst, to the firm's partnership. Greg Blount also moved over to the firm, bringing a client base in the retail, poultry processing and manufacturing industries. Simon, Ellerhorst and Blount told Law360 Pulse that they represent clients all over the U.S. Bob Mowrey,...

