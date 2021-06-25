Erika Girardi Accuses Trustee's Atty Of Harassment

Law360, Los Angeles (June 25, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Erika Girardi wants to disqualify an attorney hired to investigate her in bankruptcy proceedings tied to her disgraced ex-husband, Thomas V. Girardi, saying the attorney has been conducting an online "jihad of extra-judicial statements" targeting her since being appointed earlier this month. In a motion for reconsideration filed Friday, Erika Girardi urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell to rethink a June 8 decision that allowed the liquidating trustee overseeing her ex-husband's law firm Girardi Keese to hire attorney Ronald Richards to dig into her finances. "Given that even after entry of the order, Mr. Richards has continued to harass Ms. Girardi...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS