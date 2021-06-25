Cannabis Bill Roundup: Contentious Colo. Bill Becomes Law

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Connecticut became the latest state to legalize recreational cannabis, while one of the first — Colorado — enacted a controversial bill to curb access to high-potency marijuana. These are some of the major legislative developments in cannabis policy from the past week. A Colorado bill placing new restrictions on cannabis sales and requiring state health officials to gauge the effects of high-potency marijuana was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday. H.B. 1317 was championed by the anti-legalization group Smart Approaches to Marijuana, or SAM, which has characterized the measure as an overdue move to rein in the state's...

