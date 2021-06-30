Billing Rates Continue Upward Climb, Especially In BigLaw

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:02 AM EDT) -- Average corporate hourly billing rates continued their steady climb throughout the U.S. in 2020, even as the COVID-19 pandemic placed increasing financial pressure on businesses' legal departments, according to a LexisNexis CounselLink legal trends report released Wednesday. The rate increases spanned a variety of practices, but they were most pronounced in areas such as regulatory and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and finance, loans and investments, which continued to be dominated by the largest law firms charging the highest fees. The report showed that BigLaw firms command a substantial portion of corporate legal spending and are requiring the highest partner billing rates...

