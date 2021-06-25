Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Loss For 3M On Aerosol Adhesive IP

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling Friday that 3M failed to show two claims of an Evergreen Adhesives Inc. aerosol adhesive patent are invalid as obvious, saying the PTAB rightfully held 3M's argument on those claims was improperly raised. The appeals court said in a nonprecedential opinion it saw no error in the board's determination that 3M Co. improperly raised its invalidity argument in a rehearing request because it didn't raise the argument directly in its petition or other case briefing but instead incorporated it only by reference by citing a declaration from its expert witness....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS