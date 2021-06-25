UK Credit Score Biz ClearScore Raises $200M For Expansion

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- U.K. credit marketplace ClearScore said Friday it has received $200 million in a private investment that will help it expand its product offerings and reach new customers. London-based ClearScore said the financing from Invus Opportunities gives it a $700 million valuation. ClearScore provides free credit scores and offers a marketplace for financial products, such as a credit-card comparison service. ClearScore is profitable, according to Friday's announcement, and boasts 14 million customers across three continents. Co-founder and CEO Justin Basini said in a statement that the latest funds will help it grow its international presence. "As one of the only profitable UK...

