Casey's Wrongly Tested Workers For Drugs, Iowa Justices Say

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday ruled that two ex-employees of a Midwest convenience store company were improperly classified as working potentially dangerous jobs before positive drug tests led to their ousting, saying their job duties did not justify them being subjected to unannounced drug tests. Justice Dana Oxley, writing for the majority in the 4-3 ruling, affirmed an Iowa district court's ruling that Casey's General Stores Inc. should not have classified the positions held by Julie Eller and Jimmy McCann as "safety-sensitive," as they sorted cigarette returns in a chained-in area of an Ankeny, Iowa, warehouse. In 2016, Casey's amended...

