Senate Dems Float Extending Tax Credit To Nuke Plants

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Existing merchant nuclear power owners and operators would become eligible for a tax credit similar to the one proposed for wind energy operators under a measure being pushed by five Democratic Senators. The bill would grant a 1.5 cent/kilowatt-hour credit — or $15/megawatt-hour — and phase out if market revenues reach 2.5 cents/kilowatt-hour, if Greenhouse Gas Emissions drop 50 percent from 2020 levels or after 10 years. The measure, announced Friday, is aimed at keeping more of the 90 aging nuclear reactors in the United States in use as the country seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Sen. Tom Carper,...

