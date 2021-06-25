Nine Point Says ND Statute Bars Caliber's Ch. 11 Liens

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller Nine Point Energy told a Delaware judge Friday that North Dakota statutes bar $157 million liens asserted by Caliber Midstream, a midstream service provider, saying Caliber did not perform any of the services required to support a lien on an operating well. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Heather Lennox of Jones Day said Caliber's services did not play an active role in the drilling activities at its wells in North Dakota and explained that state law there only permits liens against well assets under very specific circumstances, which Caliber didn't meet. "We don't have any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS