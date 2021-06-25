Don't Miss It: Sullivan, Davis Polk Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Sullivan & Cromwell, Davis Polk Steer CNH's $2.1B Agriculture Tech Co. Deal European vehicle and equipment company CNH Global announced June 21 that it plans to buy South Dakota-headquartered agriculture technology company Raven Industries in a $2.1 billion deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. CNH plans to pay $58 per...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS