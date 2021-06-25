Biden Order Aims To Increase Gov't Employment Diversity

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday that aims to take a "systematic approach" to furthering diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility across the federal workforce. The executive order seeks to address employment discrimination, inequalities and other barriers faced by people of color, women, immigrants, those with disabilities, seniors, LGBTQ+ individuals, and those residing in rural areas, among others. "Even with decades of progress building a federal workforce that looks like America, the enduring legacies of employment discrimination, systemic racism, and gender inequality are still felt today," the White House's fact sheet on the order said. "Too many underserved communities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS