FCA Bans Crypto-Exchange Binance From UK Market

Law360, London (June 28, 2021, 11:05 AM BST) -- The finance regulator has banned Binance Group, a German cryptocurrency company, from operating in Britain and has warned consumers to steer clear of unregulated digital assets. Binance Deutschland GmbH, which says it is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has been offering investment products to British customers via its website, even though it is not authorized to trade in the country, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Saturday. "Be wary of adverts online and on social media promising high returns on investments in crypto-asset or crypto-asset-related products," the FCA said. "Most firms advertising and selling investments in crypto-assets are not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS