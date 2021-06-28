Conflict Of Interest In Pensions Advice, FCA Numbers Suggest

Law360, London (June 28, 2021, 4:37 PM BST) -- British pension savers are more likely to transfer their cash to risky investment schemes if their financial advisers got paid by commission rather than standard flat charges, according to official figures. Pension consultancy Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said Sunday that the numbers display for the first time the conflict of interest that arises with so-called contingent fee arrangements. Contingent charging takes place when a financial adviser charges a client only if he decides to go ahead with a pensions transfer rather than offering advice for a flat fee. The practice was outlawed in October 2020 after the FCA said it...

