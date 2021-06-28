UK Regulator Probes Audits of Greensill, Wyelands Bank

Law360, London (June 28, 2021, 10:18 AM BST) -- The auditing watchdog said on Monday that it has launched investigations into audits of Greensill Capital and Wyelands Bank for their 2019 financial years, widening regulatory probes into lending between the two companies. The FRC is reviewing the audits of two companies by PricewaterhouseCoopers and another accounting firm, Saffery Champness. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The Financial Reporting Council said that its enforcement division has opened an investigation into PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's audits of Wyelands Bank PLC for the financial year that ended in April 2019. The FRC has also started an investigation into audits by accountancy firm Saffery Champness of the financial statements of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS