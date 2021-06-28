Insurers Question Relevance Of EU Online Marketing Rules

Law360, London (June 28, 2021, 3:19 PM BST) -- European Union insurers voiced concerns on Monday about duplication of safeguards in bloc-wide requirements designed to protect people buying policies online. Insurance Europe, a trade group for the sector, said the Distance Marketing of Consumer Financial Services Directive covers online sales of insurance products that are now also explicitly covered by the newer Insurance Distribution Directive. The distribution directive, which came into force in 2018, sets out how such products are sold across national borders. The industry body called for the EU to reconsider the scope of the distance marketing directive to avoid the risk of overlap as it set...

