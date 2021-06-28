City Watchdog Slaps Fine On Claims Biz Over Nuisance Calls

Law360, London (June 28, 2021, 12:20 PM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog said on Monday that it has fined a claims management company £110,000 ($153,000) for making cold telemarketing calls without consumers' consent. Crosfill and Archer Claims Ltd. made unsolicited calls to consumers when it had no evidence that they had consented to be contacted or when it was unable to confirm what authorization had been obtained, the Financial Conduct Authority said. "Cold-calling customers who elected not to receive sales calls is an example of the type of cavalier behavior claims management firms should not be engaging in," Mark Steward, the watchdog's director of enforcement and market oversight, said....

