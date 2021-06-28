Ex-Dechert Atty Says SFO Talks Were To Help, Not Hurt, ENRC

Law360, London (June 28, 2021, 9:40 PM BST) -- A former Dechert attorney at the center of ENRC's £70 million ($98 million) lawsuit testified Monday he encouraged the mining giant to report corruption concerns to the Serious Fraud Office to get ahead of the agency's probe, not boost his fees. Neil Gerrard, a retired Dechert LLP partner, testified at the High Court trial that he spoke to the SFO about some of the issues Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. was investigating internally to reassure the SFO that it took corruption concerns seriously — but also to get a sense of what direction the agency's inquiry was taking. He compared it to "shadowboxing."...

