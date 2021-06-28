EU Clears Britain Data Transfers For GDPR, Law Enforcement

Law360, London (June 28, 2021, 2:21 PM BST) -- The European Commission said on Monday that it has adopted decisions which will allow law enforcement agencies and businesses to freely pass personal data from the bloc to Britain for four years. The European Union executive said it has adopted a so-called adequacy decision under the General Data Protection Regulation and another for the Law Enforcement Directive. The decisions are declarations that the commission recognizes that U.K. standards mirror the two sets of EU rules and therefore it will allow unrestricted flow of data from the bloc. The announcement removes uncertainty over the future of data flow across the Channel, which...

