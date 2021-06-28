Chilean Banking Mogul's Firms Hit Ch. 11 With $1.8B In Debt

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 11:14 AM EDT) -- Financial holding company interests of Chilean billionaire and chair of Santiago-based Corp Group Banking SA Alvaro Saieh sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware, reporting more than $1.8 billion in debt associated with investments in Chile's fifth-largest private bank. Initial court filings for the related cases, filed late Friday, said Corp Group had been in default since September 2020 on $500 million in notes, and was facing pressure from an ad hoc group of noteholders unwilling to join negotiations on restructuring or liquidation. The debtors own 26.2% of the common equity of Itaú Corpbanca, a publicly traded Chilean bank controlled by Brazil-based...

