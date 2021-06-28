Regulators Weigh Global Standards For Climate Disclosures

Law360, London (June 28, 2021, 4:00 PM BST) -- A group of regulators said on Monday that it backs plans to create global standards for businesses to report sustainability disclosures to investors, after finding that companies do not have a baseline to ensure the information is consistent and comparable. The board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions said that it will work with the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation to develop a set of global sustainability standards aimed at ensuring investors have access to information on how climate change is hitting the performance of a company. The foundation is looking to establish an International Sustainability Standards Board, which will...

