4 More Firms Join In Associate Pay Raises

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox LLP, Reed Smith LLP, Snell & Wilmer LLP and recently formed litigation boutique Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes have joined the dozens of firms that in recent weeks have raised U.S. associates' base salaries. Reed Smith has raised the salary for first-year associates from the class of 2020 to $205,000, which lines up with the Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP scale that many BigLaw firms have adopted. The firm said in a statement on Monday that the raises are "part of a broader restructuring of its pay scales for U.S. associates." As of July 1, it will have a national compensation...

