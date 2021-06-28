High Court Declines Student Loan Dischargeability Fight

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal brought by a debtor looking to have her student loans discharged in bankruptcy, ensuring that the status quo of non-dischargeability for such loans remains intact for the time being. In a summary order, the high court declined to hear the case of Kathryn M. Conti, who was asking the justices to resolve a split among the nation's circuit courts over the question of whether a student loan is presumed to be non-dischargeable as outlined in the Supreme Court's 2004 decision in Tennessee Student Assistance Corp. v. Hood. "Assuming this Court's statements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS