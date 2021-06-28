Justice Thomas Says Federal Pot Ban May Be Improper

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 11:39 AM EDT) -- Justice Clarence Thomas said Monday that the federal prohibition on cannabis may no longer be "necessary or proper" given how much latitude states have been given to enact their own legalization policies. Justice Thomas highlighted a rider to federal appropriations bills prohibiting federal law enforcement from spending money to pursue state-legal medical marijuana businesses as evidence that the federal position of marijuana is now incoherent. (AP Photo/John Amis) The conservative justice offered his take in connection with the high court's decision to deny reconsideration of a ruling that allowed the Internal Revenue Service to seek information about Colorado pot businesses. "Once comprehensive,...

