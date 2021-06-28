Akin Gump Eyes September Return, Promises Flexible Work

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP said on Monday that it will continue to offer its lawyers flexible work arrangements as the firm eyes fully reopening its U.S. offices by September. The Washington, D.C.-based firm has its official reopening date set on Sept. 13. In a firm memo obtained by Law360 Pulse, Akin Gump chairperson Kim Koopersmith said the firm is not expecting its attorneys to return to five days per week. "Some of you have been coming in regularly from as soon as we were allowed to be open and find the office to be where you work best....

