Robbins Geller DQ Will Chill Investor Suits, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge's "unprecedented" decision to disqualify investor firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP for an alleged disclosure failure in a case related to the FIFA bribery scandal will have a chilling effect on private securities law enforcement, a group of pension funds warned the Second Circuit Monday. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton booted the law firm from the lead counsel spot in an investor class action accusing Mexico-based Televisa Group of sending stocks tanking when it revealed its role in the scandal. Describing it as a "fraud" on the court, the judge castigated the firm for not...

