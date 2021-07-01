International Trade Partner Joins Porter Wright In DC

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP has added an attorney specializing in international trade as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. In an announcement touting Matt Lapin's arrival on Monday, the firm emphasized his experience in international transactions and his expertise in the legal and regulatory framework around international trade. Lapin told Law360 Pulse that he was attracted to Porter Wright in part because of the Midwestern firm's plans to expand its office in the District. "The overall strategy is to really build this into a world-class D.C.-based practice focusing on some of the regulatory advocacy and specialty areas we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS