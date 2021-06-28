Walmart Settles Years-Long TM Fight Over 'Backyard' Brands

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Walmart has reached a tentative settlement with a smaller retail chain to end a seven-year trademark battle over the sale of its "Backyard Grill" barbecue equipment, two months after an appeals court ordered the case retried for a third time. In an order Friday, a federal magistrate judge said Walmart Inc. and Variety Stores Inc. had "reached an agreement to settle all matters in controversy" and would move to dismiss the case within the next month. The deal will resolve a case accusing Walmart of infringing Variety's existing "Backyard" trademark by launching the "Backyard Grill" products. The case has resulted in...

