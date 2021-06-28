IG To Examine EPA Delays In Emission Standards Reviews

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's watchdog has announced it will examine the timeliness of official reviews for emission standards for stationary sources like major industrial operations. The EPA's Office of Inspector General said publicly Friday that it will look at "overdue residual risk and technology reviews of stationary source categories that emit toxics." The reviews are meant to ensure that standards properly protect human health, the office said. "The OIG's objective is to evaluate whether the EPA has conducted residual risk and technology reviews in a timely manner, as required for the EPA to revise standards, as needed, to protect the...

