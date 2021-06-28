UK Retirement Platform Smart Nabs £165M Funding Round

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- U.K. retirement savings platform Smart said Monday it raised £165 million ($229 million) in a Series D funding round that will go toward Smart's international growth. Smart offers a technology platform for retirement savings to employers and governments. Its Smart Pension Master Trust is one of the top four auto-enrollment master trusts in the U.K., and Smart has partnered with Bank of Ireland's insurance arm as well as Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. and the Dubai International Financial Centre, according to the announcement. The latest funds will go toward expanding Smart's presence in the U.K., U.S., Australia and the Middle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS