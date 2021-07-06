Returning To Open Court: Excitement, Nerves And Extra Prep

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT) -- After more than a year of remote arguments, the U.S. Supreme Court may follow the example of other courts and allow in-person arguments when the new term begins in October. Advocates are eager to get back to the lectern, even if that means it's harder to consult notes and the butterflies return. Veteran Supreme Court lawyer Jeffrey Fisher says people are mistaken that presenting oral arguments over the phone can be harder. "I totally think it's harder to argue in person," said Fisher, the co-director of Stanford Law School's Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, who has argued five times since the court went remote...

