Mansfield Rule Expands To UK, Adds Nearly 50 New Firms

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP, Honigman LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP are among the nearly 50 new firms that have signed up for the next certification cycle for Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule, which aims to increase the number of lawyers from historically underrepresented groups. More than 160 large law firms plan to participate in the certification cycle that begins on July 15, with 12 firms — including Dechert, DLA Piper and Hogan Lovells — also planning to be a part of the inaugural version of the Mansfield Rule in the United Kingdom, Diversity Lab announced on Monday. For a participating firm to...

