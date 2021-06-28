Robinhood Says FINRA Form May Unduly Impact Minorities

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- As the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's Monday deadline seeking public feedback on how to support industry diversity neared, trading platform Robinhood argued in a letter that the regulator's registration questions about criminal history should be revised because they may unduly impact minorities. Questions in the Uniform Application for Securities Industry Registration or Transfer, or Form U4, should be either scrapped or amended as they "could disproportionately affect minority applicants," according to Thursday's letter. The letter was signed by Norman L. Ashkenas and Kelly Zigaitis, who were hired in August and started in September as chief compliance officers of Robinhood Financial and...

