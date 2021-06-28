Giuliani Suspension Highlights Ethical Pitfalls For All Lawyers

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Last week, the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, First Department, suspended Rudolph Giuliani, a former New York mayor and U.S. attorney, from the practice of law for violating the core professional conduct rules prohibiting a lawyer from being dishonest and making false statements to courts or third parties.[1] Citing "uncontroverted evidence that [Giuliani] communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large" in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald Trump and the Trump campaign, the court held his conduct "immediately threatens the public interest." The court's interim suspension was based on violations of...

