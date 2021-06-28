Holland & Knight And Thompson & Knight To Tie The Knot

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- BigLaw firms Holland & Knight and Thompson & Knight have agreed to merge, creating a combined firm with 1,600 attorneys across 30 offices, a joint statement released Monday said. The combination is set to be complete on Aug. 1, and the combined firm will operate under the Holland & Knight name, according to the statement. "The announcement follows favorable votes by the Holland & Knight Directors Committee and Thompson & Knight partnership, and the execution of a definitive merger agreement by both firms," the joint statement said. "Further information concerning the combined firm will be released upon completion of the merger."...

