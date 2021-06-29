Foley Hoag Hires DC-Based Energy & Enviro Atty

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Foley Hoag LLP added a Washington, D.C.-based attorney with years of expertise in the sustainable energy industry as counsel in its energy and climate practice, the firm said. Shailesh Sahay joined Foley Hoag on Monday after having spent over six years with biofuel company POET, working as senior regulatory counsel. Sahay told Law360 on Tuesday he chose to join Foley Hoag because of the reputation of its environmental and climate practices in the Northeast. "It was a combination of things," he said. "First, it's the fact that the firm has one of the preeminent clean energy practices in the United States...

